Noni Madueke delivers rivals a warning as Arsenal’s new-look front three clicks

Noni Madueke has warned that Arsenal’s new-look attack will only get better after their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

Summer signings’ Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres formed Arsenal’s front three in a convincing win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Madueke followed up netting his first goal for England with an impressive display on Arsenal’s right side deputising for the injured Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring the second goal with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke (John Walton/PA)

And speaking after the victory against Ange Postecoglou’s outfit, Madueke said: “We probably could have scored even more goals, but that’s the process.

“We’re four games into the season. We’ve got our Champions League game (against Athletic Bilbao) on Tuesday and as the season goes on, you’ll see an even more clinical Arsenal side.”

Eze made his first start for Arsenal since his high-profile £60million transfer from Crystal Palace, and he received the loudest cheers from the Emirates crowd prior to kick-off.

But it was Madueke’s name which was sung on multiple occasions by the home supporters as he produced a dazzling performance. The 23-year-old was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the second half.

It marked a far cry from the social media backlash to Madueke’s transfer from Chelsea which former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand described at the time as an “utter disgrace”.

Martin Zubimendi celebrates with Noni Madueke after scoring Arsenal’s opener (John Walton/PA)





“And I said: ‘Well, let’s bring him. If I was convinced before, I’m more convinced now that he’s going to do it’.

“He has such a power and has such a capacity to repeat efforts. And to be able to do that physically, you have to have a different specimen, and he’s certainly that.

“He’s very skilful, very unpredictable, so willing to learn, and he brings joy. I look at him and he’s always smiling, he’s always trying things. He gets one wrong, he goes again. And that’s what I love about the creative players, because you need that to be successful. He was exceptional today.”

Ange Postecoglou suffered a defeat in his first game in charge (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal face Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener in Spain on Tuesday, while Forest will tackle Swansea in Wales in the third round of the Carabao Cup a day later.

Postecoglou, who had just three full days to prepare for the clash at the Emirates, said: “From my point of view, what’s important now is to start work towards the next game and have some training sessions with the lads, which will be invaluable for me, the staff and the players themselves.

“We’ve got a number of players who haven’t really kick-started their Forest careers yet, but we have games coming in which they can, and that’s really exciting for me.”