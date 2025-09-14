England and South Africa denied series decider by rain

England’s T20 decider against South Africa proved a damp squib after unrelenting rain meant a washout at Trent Bridge.

Phil Salt’s unbeaten 141 – in which he recorded the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman – helped the hosts to a record-breaking 146-run win at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa won a rain-affected series opener at Cardiff on Wednesday but there was no prospect of a winner-takes-all showdown in Nottingham, where light rain started to fall shortly before the 2pm toss.

While captains Harry Brook and Aiden Markram emerged in their kits at 2:10pm, a toss was aborted as the shower grew heavier, and with no let-up the umpires decided to officially abandon the match at 4.20pm.