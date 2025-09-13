Pep Guardiola: I’m desperate for Phil Foden to feel happy and play with joy

Pep Guardiola is “desperate” for Phil Foden to get back to full fitness and start enjoying his football again.

The England international endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign for Manchester City, making only 20 starts and registering just seven goals and two assists in the Premier League.

It was a far cry from the previous season in which those figures were 33, 19 and eight respectively and he was named player of the year as City claimed a fourth successive title.

Guardiola (right) is hoping Foden (left) can get back to his best (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fitness issues prevented him building any momentum and his start to the new term has been similarly frustrating, with the 25-year-old having played just 15 minutes in City’s opening three games.

He was not included in England’s latest squad but is now back in contention as City look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats when they host rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

With playmaker Kevin De Bruyne having departed, Foden is now one of City’s most important creative outlets.

City manager Guardiola said: “He’s the first I’m looking for. I’m desperate for Phil to feel happy and (play with) the joy, and that in every training session he’s smiling, his face, and can contribute.

“One of the reasons why we struggled last season was because we missed him a lot in the final third, in the creativity, in our work ethic. He’s top with that.”

Foden was player of the season when City won the title in 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Foden looked in fine shape during the Club World Cup in the summer, having apparently benefited from a rest at the end of last season, but further problems with an ankle injury have since set him back.

Guardiola said: “We have a glimpse of, ‘Oh, he’s coming back’ after the knock, but one week then he stops. After he comes back, another knock.

“All the players that come back have to play games and be (involved) day by day, that is what we have to try to do. He has to try anyway.”