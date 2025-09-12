Pep Guardiola: Gianluigi Donnarumma does not have to match Ederson’s footwork

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he is not expecting new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to match Ederson’s footwork.

Donnarumma, widely regarded as the world’s best keeper, joined City from European champions Paris St Germain in a deadline day deal last week while Ederson left the club to join Fenerbahce.

The Italian, however, is not renowned for his distribution – something which made Ederson an integral part of City’s success in his eight years under Guardiola.

“I always try to adapt to the quality of the players,” said Guardiola at a press conference to preview Sunday’s derby clash against Manchester United in the Premier League.

“I wouldn’t demand ‘Gigi’ do something he is uncomfortable with. We are talking about the best (goalkeeper) I have ever seen with distribution, short and long passes, in Ederson.

“We didn’t take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality.

“The market gave us a chance to take Gigi, who is 26 years old with incredible experience with a big club and a national team in Italy.

“He is so tall, he is so huge. All the keepers save shots, bring personality to the team and be a big presence, and he has done that in the biggest games.”

The signing of Donnarumma, who could go straight into the side to face United at the Etihad Stadium, has raised questions over the status of James Trafford.

James Trafford’s place is now under threat (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old, who rejoined the club in the summer, has started all three of City’s games so far this season.

Guardiola said: “He is a keeper for Man City. I can only play one keeper.

“The season is so long everyone will be involved. They may not believe it but they will.”

City will be looking to kickstart their season this weekend after defeats in their last two outings.

Forward Erling Haaland will go into the game in good form after scoring five for Norway in midweek.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot considers his new signing Alexander Isak as the best striker in the world but Guardiola would not swap him for the prolific Norwegian.

Haaland scored five goals for Norway (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP)

Asked how he rated Haaland in comparison to Isak, Guardiola said: “A little bit above.

“Isak is an exceptional player (but) you asked me about Erling and he is top. Isak must be a top player because of what they paid.

“But another one would say Mbappe, Messi, Cristiano. I wouldn’t change Erling for anyone.”

City will be without forward Omar Marmoush in the coming weeks after the Egypt international suffered a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Guardiola said: “We have to make the last tests but a few weeks (out), I think. Before the (next) international break, he’ll be ready.”

Defender John Stones is also a doubt for the weekend with the muscular problem that forced him to miss England’s latest two qualifiers.

Rico Lewis has signed a new contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rico Lewis, meanwhile, has agreed a two-year contract extension, committing him to the club until 2030.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who has made 97 appearances and won seven trophies since breaking into the team during the 2022-23 season, was the subject of reported interest from Nottingham Forest over the summer.

Lewis, who also has five England caps, said: “City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy.”