Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen win last-leg deciders in Amsterdam

Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen both won last-leg deciders to make it through the first round of the World Series of Darts Finals.

World number one Humphries was the closest to going out in the last 32 as James Wade had a match dart to send him home but he crucially missed a double eight.

Humphries, looking to win the title for the first time, took advantage to steal a 6-5 victory in Amsterdam and set up a last-16 meeting with Kevin Doets on Saturday.

It was an emotional night for home favourite Van Gerwen who survived against fellow Dutchman Wessel Nijman.

The five-time World Series champion is having a tough season but secured a morale-boosting win by breaking Nijmen’s throw to claim a 6-5 victory.

Stephen Bunting, the top seed due to performances in previous World Series events this year, fell at the first hurdle.

‘The Bullet’ went down 6-4 to Dutchman Danny Noppert.

There were wins for Josh Rock, Rob Cross, Damon Heta and Mike De Decker, while defending champion Luke Littler begins his campaign on Saturday.