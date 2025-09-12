England send records tumbling as Phil Salt hits 141 in team score of 304 in T20

England reached 300 for the first time in a T20 as Phil Salt’s record-breaking 141 not out carried them to 304 for two in their bid to level their three-match series against South Africa.

Salt’s 119 underpinned England’s previous best score of 267 for three in Trinidad in December 2023 and the big-hitting opener took centre stage once more on his home ground of Emirates Old Trafford.

He was dismissed for a golden duck and dropped a catch in a rain-affected series opener as England fell 1-0 down in Cardiff on Wednesday but Salt bounced back in style in a stunning 60-ball knock featuring 15 fours and eight sixes.

His fourth T20 ton came off 39 deliveries and was the quickest in any format by an England batter – relegating Liam Livingstone’s 42-ball innings against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021 into second place.

Jos Buttler initially turbocharged England’s innings with 83 off just 30 balls in a 126-run stand with Salt off just 7.5 overs while Jacob Bethell (26) and captain Harry Brook (41no) made fine cameos.

All six of South Africa’s bowlers had an economy rate into double figures, with Lizaad Williams leaking 62 off three overs while left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin was the only one to make inroads, snaring Buttler and Bethell to catches in the deep.