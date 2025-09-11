Leicestershire end long wait for a return to County Championship Division One

Leicestershire will be back in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in more than two decades after they drew their match against Gloucestershire.

The Foxes were sitting on 93 for one in their chase of 316 before a third rain interruption of the afternoon at Grace Road forced the umpires to abandon the match.

After Derbyshire’s fixture against Middlesex at Lord’s was also drawn, Leicestershire can now not finish outside the top two.

It means they will return to the top flight next year, ending a wait which stretches back to 2003 following their relegation from Division One.

Leicestershire have finished rooted to the foot of Division Two on eight occasions since but their six victories this year propels them back to the top tier.