Celtic fans to step up protests with late entry to Kilmarnock match

Celtic fans will step up their bid for change to the Parkhead club’s under-fire board with a late entry protest at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

A huge section of Hoops supporters remain furious about the club’s perceived lack of transfer activity during the summer.

Disgruntlement with the board increased when Brendan Rodgers’ side crashed out of the Champions League play-off to Kazakhstan outfit Kairat Almaty, fans having chanted ‘sack the board’ in the goalless first game in Glasgow.

The Parkhead club released a 1000-word statement which explained their transfer business but not to the supporters’ satisfaction.

Winger Sebastian Tounekti arrived at Celtic and Adam Idah departed for Swansea City on transfer deadline day, after which free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was released from Sevilla, was recruited.

An open letter to the club demanding answers for “repeated failures in transfer dealings” among other complaints, led by Celtic fans groups including the Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic and the Celtic Trust, garnered more than 400 signatories.

Celtic travel to Rugby Park in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday as club football returns after the international break and a statement released on the Celtic Trust official X account revealed the next steps fans will take.

The joint statement from fans’ groups read: “Yesterday evening, a consultation meeting was held with the signatories of the recent open letter to Celtic FC.

“The open letter has still to be addressed by Celtic FC despite it representing tens of thousands of Celtic fans.

“The consultation meeting reflected the second step of acting as a collective fan movement for positive change at our club and was attended by 85 in the room and 175 online. Comprehensive minutes will soon be shared with all signatories.

“At the meeting, there was an overwhelming consensus on the following points which were compounded by a fan survey of 38,832 Celtic fans in advance of the meeting: to build on the recent ‘no confidence’ votes on the Celtic FC board, seeking the removal of Michael Nicholson, CEO; Chris McKay, CFO; Peter Lawwell, Chairman.

“To build a strategic, escalatory campaign against the Celtic board.

“To build a democratic and representative fan body

“To coordinate a ‘late entry’ protest at Kilmarnock v Celtic to further visualise and vocalise fan discontent.

“To help progress these points and the fan movement generally, a steering group of volunteers is being assembled.

“Finally, we would like to thank all who have participated in the process so far.

“It is natural that there will be a mix of feeling regarding some actions or inaction, however the most important consideration at this stage is maintaining, building and utilising broad fan support.”