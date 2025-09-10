Rain limits action as title-chasing Surrey and Nottinghamshire hunt victory

Bad weather put a dampener on Wednesday’s Rothesay County Championship action, slowing down title chasers Surrey and Nottinghamshire.

Defending champions Surrey were restricted to just 20 overs on day three against Warwickshire, reaching 276 for two to stretch their lead to 274.

Division One’s top-scorer Dom Sibley retired hurt overnight due to a ‘soft tissue injury’ and England vice-captain Ollie Pope was dismissed for 78 by Michael Booth. Ben Foakes (41no) and Dan Lawrence picked up the baton and will look to add more quick runs early on day four before handing over to the bowling pack.

Second-placed Nottinghamshire are considerably closer to the winning line, needing just 96 more on Thursday to tie up victory over bottom club Worcestershire. Only long delays and an early conclusion at New Road prevented them doing so a day early.

They bowled the Pears out for 160, taking the last five wickets for 40 as Lyndon James wrapped up five for 35. That left a modest chase of 136 and they were well on track at 40 for one in the 15th over.

The prolific Haseeb Hameed fell for a duck to Tom Taylor but Ben Slater and Freddie McCann rebuilt steadily to take the target into double figures.

At Chelmsford, three wickets from England seamer Matthew Potts were not enough to clip Essex’s wings. The home side moved from 312 for three to 457 for eight – a lead of 124.

After drawing a blank on day two, Ashes hopeful Potts found some rhythm, removing centurions Dean Elgar and Matt Critchley as well as Noah Thain.

The rain at Taunton persuaded Somerset to declare on 441 for six but they only managed two overs at Yorkshire’s openers. Finlay Bean and Adam Lyth both hit boundaries as they reached 17 without loss and both sides will continue hunting bonus points on Thursday, with a positive result highly unlikely.

No play was possible at Hove, where Sussex are still 241 adrift against Hampshire with nine second innings wickets in hand.

Conditions were little better in Division Two, but Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib did have time to bring up his sixth century of the season.

Starting on 76 not out against Glamorgan, the left-hander moved to 145 from just 186 deliveries before being run out by Zain-ul-Hassan. Leg-spinner Mason Crane completed his five-wicket haul as the visitors reached 413 for nine – still 54 behind.

Shan Masood posted 111 for leaders Leicestershire at Grace Road. Masood lifted the Foxes to 342 all out, 140 behind a Gloucestershire side who added 10 more without loss at stumps.

Lancashire’s bowlers shared the wickets as they took five for 100 against Kent at Canterbury. At 206 for five, Jaydn Denly top-scoring with 74, a late double strike from Mitchell Stanley left all results up for grabs.

Derbyshire made 16 for one in 10 overs of action against Lord’s, Ryan Higgins bowling Caleb Jewell. At 33 for one, the visitors lead by 18 at the start of their second innings.