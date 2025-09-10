Omar Marmoush ruled out of Manchester derby after knee injury on Egypt duty

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has been ruled out of Sunday’s derby against United with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was injured just a few minutes into Egypt’s World Cup qualifier against Burkino Faso on Tuesday, and underwent scans in Cairo on Wednesday.

No timeframe has yet been put on his return, but he will play no part in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

A City statement said: “Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation.”

Marmoush, who joined City for £59million in January, has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for the club.

He joins an already lengthy list of injury concerns for City going into a busy week, with Napoli due to visit on Thursday before they head to London next weekend to face Arsenal.

There are questions over John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov, who all withdrew from international duty this week.

Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips remain out, while Josko Gvardiol is yet to feature this season.

Phil Foden and Savinho missed the defeat at Brighton before the international break but could return at the weekend.