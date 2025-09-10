Djed Spence hopes to be flagbearer after becoming England’s first Muslim player

Djed Spence hopes he can be a flagbearer for young players around the world after he became the first Muslim player to play for England.

The Tottenham defender made history when he came on as a late substitute in Tuesday night’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Serbia in Belgrade.

Spence said: “It is a blessing, it is great, it is good to make history and hopefully it spurs young kids on around the world so they can make it and do what I am doing.

“I was surprised, I didn’t know I was the first, it is a blessing and I hope it paves the way for many more.

“Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God.

“God is the greatest, he never lets you down. You see days like today, it is all because of God.”

Spence was presented with his legacy cap by captain Harry Kane after the game and he was proud to have achieved a lifelong ambition.

“It was amazing, it has been a long time coming,” he added.

“I have dreamed about it all my life since I was a kid so it is amazing.

“It is an honour. H gave it to me when I was in the dressing room.

“I’m a little bit emotional, the journey I have been on. I’m officially an England player now so I am over the moon.

“He said I was at Tottenham with him a few years ago and he has seen my growth and he knows how hard it is to get to this level.

Spence came on as a second-half substitute for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“He is just happy for me.”

It was also a special night for Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi as they all scored their first goals for their country.

Ahead of the game it was expected that Konsa and Guehi would have to do the bulk of their work at the other end in what was supposed to be England’s toughest encounter of the qualifying campaign.

“You don’t see that very often, both centre-backs scoring in the same game,” Konsa said. “I’m very happy for Marc, I thought he was excellent.

“The main thing was we kept a clean sheet and the goals were a bonus so I’m happy for him.

“It is a very confident win, especially away from home. It is never easy coming away to places like this.

“To come away with a 5-0 win is a statement from us and we want to keep going.

“It is a step in the right direction, we won’t think too far ahead, we still have to win the game in the next camp and that’s what we’ll focus on.”