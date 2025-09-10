Ben Proud becomes first British athlete to join Enhanced Games

Olympic swimming medallist Ben Proud has become the first British athlete to join the Enhanced Games, an event which allows athletes to take performance-enhancing drugs.

The 30-year-old, who won silver in the 50 metres freestyle in Paris last summer, does not believe the event undermines clean sport.

“I think (the Enhanced Games) opens up the potential avenue to excel in a very different way,” he told BBC Sport.

“I think realistically I’ve achieved everything I can, and now the Enhanced is giving me a new opportunity. I definitely don’t think that’s undermining a clean sport.

“I really respect the sport I’ve been part of, and I would never step back in knowing I’ve done something which isn’t in the rules.”

Proud said he had found athletes committing doping violations in the traditional version of his sport “incredibly frustrating”.

The Enhanced Games permits athletes to take substances approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under strict supervision.

“I will never take anything that I am unsure of,” Proud added.

“They are not allowing anyone to participate if they are under any stress or health risks.”

The inaugural Enhanced Games are scheduled for May next year in Las Vegas.