Thomas Tuchel’s England era comes alive with five-star display in Serbia

England put themselves on the verge of World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win in Serbia.

This was supposed to be the biggest test of Group K and there was jeopardy coming into the game after underwhelming performances against Andorra twice and Senegal.

But this was by far the best performance of the Thomas Tuchel era as they silenced what was supposed to be a hostile crowd in Belgrade.

Ezri Konsa scores England’s third goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Goals from Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford put their hosts to the sword.

They are now eight points clear of Serbia and their place at next summer’s World Cup could be guaranteed in the October international camp.

Captain Marvel

Criticise Kane at your peril. The England captain came under fire for failing to score against Andorra, but goals are never far away.

On the night he moved clear of Bobby Moore into fifth on the list of England’s all-time men’s senior team appearances with 109, the Bayern Munich captain scored his 74th international goal.

Harry Kane heads home England’s opener (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was a brilliant header from Declan Rice’s corner and with five goals in six games under Tuchel it is clear he will be the man to lead the line at the World Cup.

Serbia fans disappoint

The Serbia supporters did not cover themselves in any glory.

Despite pre-match pleas from the Football Association of Serbia for good behaviour, the match needed to be stopped in the first half after a laser pen was shone in Konsa’s face.

Police in the stands with Serbia fans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Riot police were also forced to enter the stands in the second half to disperse trouble after home fans sang anti-government songs.

Mesmerising Morgan

Morgan Rogers was given the chance to impress in the number 10 role in Belgrade and he gave Tuchel food for thought ahead of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham’s likely return next month.

The marauding Aston Villa star created Madueke’s goal with a superb flick and drove England forward in possession.

All that was missing was a goal, but Madueke, Konsa and Guehi were able to register first international goals on a fine night for England in Belgrade.