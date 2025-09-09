JJ McCarthy’s late show gives the Minnesota Vikings win over Chicago Bears

JJ McCarthy marked his delayed NFL debut with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as the Minnesota Vikings came from behind to beat the Chicago Bears 27-24.

Quarterback McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie campaign through injury, also ran in a score of his own as Ben Johnson made a losing start to his tenure as Bears coach.

Chicago had held a 17-6 lead in the third quarter after Caleb Williams’ rushing touchdown in the first quarter was followed by Nahshon Wright returning an interception 74 yards.

At that stage, Minnesota only had two Will Reichard field goals to show for their efforts.

But McCarthy lit up the final quarter, sending Justin Jefferson over from 13 yards and throwing a 27-yard pass to Aaron Jones to put the Vikings ahead.

McCarthy extended the advantage to 10 points when he faked a handoff before running in from 14 yards to go over in the right corner, with Rome Odunze’s touchdown two minutes from time no more than a consolation.