England match paused after laser pen shone in Ezri Konsa’s face

England’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade was briefly paused after a laser pen was shone in Ezri Konsa’s face.

The Aston Villa defender recoiled in the 38th minute when a green light from the crowd was directed at his head.

It came shortly after another pen appeared to be shone at Reece James as he lined up a free-kick.

Experienced French referee Clement Turpin stopped the game and went to speak to the fourth official.

Shortly after the resumption, there was a message over the public address system which warned fans against the use of laser pens and other pyrotechnics.

England were 2-0 up at the time thanks to Harry Kane and Noni Madueke efforts and Konsa went on to have the last laugh as his first international goal after the break made it 3-0.

Police entered the stands in Belgrade during the match (PA)

The Football Association of Serbia look set for more trouble as a result of their fans’ behaviour.

With the attendance at the Stadion Rajko Mitic reduced by 15 per cent for the game due to previous bad behaviour another sanction could be on the way.

The riot police were forced to enter the stands midway through the second half after fans began chanting anti-government songs while there were also chants related to Kosovo throughout the match.