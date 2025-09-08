Nottingham Forest sack Nuno Espirito Santo after Evangelos Marinakis fallout

Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 51-year-old was only given a new contract in June after guiding Forest into the Europa League last term, their first European qualification since 1995.

Nuno questioned the club’s business in the summer transfer window and cast doubt over his long-term future at the City Ground last month.

Forest said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”