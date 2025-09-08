Jack Draper ends 2025 season early due to arm injury

Jack Draper has called time on the remainder of his 2025 season due to an arm injury that dogged him through much of the campaign.

The British number one was forced to pull out of his scheduled second-round match at the US Open at the end of last month.

Draper said: “Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025.

Jack Draper has called time on the rest of his 2025 season due to an arm injury (Ben Whitley/PA)

“It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.

“However I’ve been through this before – and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”

Draper’s injury was diagnosed as bone bruising after his defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon.

Jack Draper was forced to withdraw from the US Open last month (Ben Whitley/PA)

The 23-year-old returned at Flushing Meadows with a first-round win over Federico Agustin Gomez, but his injury forced him to pull out prior to a second-round meeting with Zizou Bergs.

Draper’s decision will come at a significant cost. He was well-placed to challenge for a spot at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Turin, and had also signed up for the lucrative 6 Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia next month.

In addition, Draper will lose all the ranking points he accrued in winning last year’s Vienna Open, due to being unable to defend the title next month.