Harry Kane pays tribute to former Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane paid tribute to “fantastic chairman” Daniel Levy following his recent exit.

Levy is understood to have been asked to stand down from his position last week following a review of operations at the north London club, ending a 24-year stint in charge.

Kane, who came through the ranks at Spurs, saw first hand how Levy transformed the club off the pitch with the building of their new stadium and unrivalled training ground.

Harry Kane spent his Tottenham career under Levy (Nick Potts/PA)

But he also witnessed the other side as he was part of a title-challenging team which Levy chose not to strengthen in 2018, while also falling foul of one of football’s most notoriously difficult negotiators when trying – and failing – to leave for Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

The 32-year-old eventually got a move to Bayern Munich in 2023 and is surprised that Levy’s time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is over.

“Obviously, it’s a bit of a surprise, if I’m honest,” he said. “I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming.

“Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there.

“Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think it’s been a big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

Kane left Spurs in May 2023 as the club’s record scorer (John Walton/PA)

“At any stage there’s always going to be change in clubs, and change in the higher positions.

“Obviously I don’t know too much about why or what happened. All I can say is I wish Daniel all the best in whatever’s next for him.

“We obviously built a relationship over the time we had together. I’m sure at some stage we’ll catch up.

“Overall for Tottenham, it’s a new chapter they’re trying to create now.”

Kane has been one of many victims of an outspoken Michael Owen, who claimed during an interview with Rio Ferdinand that Kane was “nuts” for joining Bayern two years ago when he had the Premier League goalscoring record in view.

Michael Owen feels Kane was “nuts” to move to Germany (Trenka Attila/PA)

But the England captain took a diplomatic view, insisting his move to Germany was also about playing at the highest level.

“I heard it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Kane said. “I’ve spent a bit of time with him but don’t know him well. Obviously he is a Premier League great and an England great as well so I’ll respect him as a person.

“But ultimately, as he will know, everyone’s career is different – everyone’s decisions and motivations are different.

“I know he was insinuating I went just for the trophy but it was to be at the highest level for as long as possible and I’m really happy in that sense of playing big games, title runs, big Champions League matches, Club World Cup quarter-final.

“I feel I’m improving as a player, I’m pushing my limits as a player in terms of goalscoring and just improving.

“It’s hard not to hear things these days but the decisions are best for me and I’m really happy that I made that decision and very happy at Bayern Munich now.”