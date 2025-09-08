Daniel Levy hailed for ‘extraordinary’ role in transforming Tottenham

Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham paid tribute to an “extraordinary legacy” left by Daniel Levy after the former executive chairman’s sudden departure.

Levy brought to an end his 25-year stay at the club last week following a season in which Spurs ended a 17-year wait for a trophy but also recorded their worst Premier League finish.

He had long been the target of ire from supporters, particularly last campaign as the team finished 17th with 22 league defeats, with fans largely targeting the chairman for their side’s slump rather than former manager Ange Postecoglou.

Vinai Venkatesham was appointed chief executive at Tottenham in April (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Under Levy’s direction, the club underwent heavy infrastructure changes including the financing and construction of a new 60,000-capacity stadium and a state of the art training ground.

Peter Charrington has since been confirmed as Levy’s effective successor though in a diluted role as non-executive chairman.

“I want to play tribute to Daniel,” Venkatesham, who was appointed to the board in April, told the club’s in-house media channel.

“What he has done at this club over the last 25 years is extraordinary. He has played a huge part in the transformation of the club, and there are so many examples. The training centre, the stadium. His contribution is there for all to see.

“His legacy really is extraordinary.”

It comes on the same day Spurs confirmed that owners the Lewis family have no intention of selling the club despite reported interest from Amanda Staveley, with the board saying it had “unequivocally rejected” two expressions of interest in acquiring the club.

“The Lewis family are really clear,” said Venkatesham. “They see their involvement in Tottenham as being long term. They see it continuing through the generations.

“Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale.”

The PA news agency understands the Lewis family trust is open to external investment, but after it invited Levy to step down in a move designed to help Tottenham claim “more wins, more often”, the majority owners’ main focus is on providing the required support to new non-executive chairman Charrington, chief executive Venkatesham and head coach Thomas Frank – all whom have been appointed in 2025 – to help it deliver greater on-field success.

Thomas Frank was appointed Tottenham manager in the summer (John Walton/PA)

Venkatesham confirmed that Charrington will play a less hands-on role than Levy, whose direct involvement in decision making made him a target of supporter frustration.

“Peter is very personable, very experienced,” said Venkatesham. “We have a great relationship.

“It’s important to say he’s going to be doing a different role to the role that Daniel did. Daniel was executive chairman which meant he was full-time and involved in the club on a day-to-day basis. Peter will be non-executive chairman. He won’t be involved full-time, day-to-day.

“His model is all empowerment. He’ll be empowering us on the ground to get on with things. But he will be leading the board.”