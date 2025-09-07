Scott Bemand does not expect lasting damage from Ireland’s loss to New Zealand

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand is certain a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of reigning champions New Zealand will not psychologically damage his players ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Black Ferns secured top spot in Pool C by ruthlessly running in six unanswered tries in Brighton.

Ireland, who progressed as group runners-up and will face France in the last eight, faded from a positive start and were repeatedly denied a consolation by formidable defending before conceding twice late on to leave the scoreline more one-sided.

Ireland’s Ruth Campbell reacts after conceding a try (Ben Whitley/PA)

Asked if he feared lasting harm from a heavy defeat at the Amex Stadium, Bemand replied: “No, I’m pretty confident (there won’t be).

“I think our girls understand – and they spoke really well at the end there – that we actually got ins.

“We haven’t just received New Zealand’s attack into us all day today.

“If you look at the first block of that game, we found ins, we had opportunities later in the game when the bench came on, they brought a little bit of energy which showed that you can get back on top.

“We’ve just got to be a bit smarter about how we finish off points when we get into the points zone.”

New Zealand’s 18-year-old wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored her second hat-trick of the tournament following last weekend’s treble against Japan.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored her second hat-trick of the tournament (Ben Whitley/PA)

Stacey Waaka, Chryss Viliko and Maia Joseph also crossed for the holders, while full-back Renee Holmes landed five of six conversions.

Bemand had been eager to maintain momentum following a 42-14 success over Japan and 43-27 triumph against Spain.

“If you look over the last two weeks, we’ve actually been pretty clinical in terms of getting into the score zone and coming up with points,” he said.

“Clearly a different challenge in terms of New Zealand, in terms of the type of athlete, the type of player they’ve got, the physicality they bring.

“The fact we’re getting in there and creating momentum and getting opportunities to get ins will be something we’ll be looking at and going, ‘OK, we need to do more of that against another World Cup contender next week’.”

Bemand is optimistic Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins and Edel McMahon will be available to face the French next Sunday in Exeter.

Ireland’s Stacey Flood leaves the field after sustaining a foot injury (Ben Whitley/PA)

Full-back Flood was taken off wearing a protective boot due to a cut on her foot, while centre Higgins passed a head injury assessment and flanker McMahon suffered a knock to her knee.

“As I stand here now with what I know, I’m pretty hopeful everyone’s going to be fit and raring to go next week,” said Bemand.

New Zealand head coach Allan Bunting, whose side will take on South Africa next, praised the clinical finishing of teenager Sorensen-McGee.

“She’s special, you give her the ball in space and she’s going to do magical things,” he said.

“She’s just instinctive, she’s mature for her age.

“She sees things and she goes and she doesn’t second guess herself – that’s the stuff you don’t want to take away from a player.”