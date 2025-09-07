Rory McIlroy wins second Irish Open with play-off triumph over Joakim Lagergren

Rory McIlroy won his second Irish Open title with a thrilling play-off victory over Joakim Lagergren.

The world number two and Masters champion had to eagle the 72nd hole just to take it to a play-off after Lagergren’s own stunning eagle at the 16th.

After the first two extra holes were tied in birdie fours, Lagergren found the water hazard third time around to allow McIlroy to win it with two putts.

McIlroy, who also won his home open at the same venue in 2016, said: “I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been amazing all week. So happy I could play the way I did this week and get the win.”

The win was another highlight in McIlroy’s season after his Masters triumph in April which completed a career grand slam.

He said: “To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year – 2025’s going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career.

“But we’re not finished yet, I’ve got a big week next week at Wentworth (BMW PGA Championship) and then obviously everybody’s looking forward to the Ryder Cup.”