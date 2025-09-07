Rory McIlroy savours ‘pretty cool year’ after adding Irish Open to Masters win

Rory McIlroy savoured “a pretty cool year” after adding a second Irish Open title to his Masters win.

The world number two completed the career grand slam with April’s triumph at Augusta and added to that by winning his home open for the second time with a thrilling play-off victory over Joakim Lagergren.

McIlroy had to eagle the 72nd hole just to take it to a play-off after Lagergren’s own stunning eagle at the 16th.

After the first two extra holes were tied in birdie fours, Lagergren found the water hazard third time around to allow McIlroy to win it with two putts.

McIlroy, who also triumphed in this event at the same venue in 2016, said: “I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been amazing all week. So happy I could play the way I did this week and get the win.

“I had a putt last year at (Royal County Down) to force a play-off with Rasmus (Højgaard) and it just missed on the high side, so it felt like (the eagle at the 18th) was a little bit of redemption.

“I wanted to be aggressive with it – such a cool feeling, cool moment for that to go in, and that gave me a chance in the play-off.

“It just felt like it was who was going to blink first. Joakim hit a poor second shot in on that play-off hole and that opened the door for me, and I’m just so happy to win my second Irish Open.”

Rory McIlroy celebrates after his eagle putt on the 18th to force a play-off (Brian Lawless/PA)

With a Ryder Cup to come at Bethpage later this month, McIlroy said: “To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year – 2025’s going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career.

“But we’re not finished yet, I’ve got a big week next week at Wentworth (the BMW PGA Championship) and then obviously everybody’s looking forward to the Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy and Lagergren had been in a five-way tie for the lead on 14 under when the final group turned for home on Sunday.

Angel Hidalgo, second overnight after Saturday’s stunning 63, finished in a tie for third on 15 under with Rafa Cabrera Bello, who sparked his challenge into life with a hole in one at the third.

A third Spaniard, Angel Ayora, was fifth alongside third-round leader Adrien Saddier.