Natasha Hunt: England will benefit from feeling pressure against Australia

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt believes the pressure England were put under in their Pool A decider against Australia will prove beneficial in the World Cup knockout stages.

Following emphatic one-sided wins over the United States and Samoa, the Red Roses negotiated their first significant test of the tournament by bouncing back from a sticky start to defeat the Wallaroos 47-7 in Brighton.

Victory for John Mitchell’s side secured top spot in the group to set up next Sunday’s quarter-final with Scotland in Bristol.

“It’s exactly what we wanted,” said Hunt. “Coming into it, we didn’t know we needed that, but on reflection it was fantastic for us. Australia really brought it, especially in that first half.

“We felt pressure that we hadn’t felt at the start of the tournament so far and it was really good for us to get that under our belt and to work out that rugby contest and come out with a scoreline like that is just testament to the girls.”

Hooker Adiana Talakai touched down to give Australia a surprise early lead at the Amex Stadium before scores from Jess Breach, Abbie Ward and Sadia Kabeya helped the hosts end a disjointed first half 19-7 ahead.

Kabeya’s second try, Kelsey Clifford’s double and a Sarah Bern finish, plus six conversions from Zoe Harrison, sealed what was ultimately a commanding victory in front a crowd of 30,443, which included the Princess of Wales.

“The reaction from the girls and the fact we managed to put 40 points on an absolutely quality outfit, I think that says everything you need to know about this Red Roses team and the standards we uphold,” said 36-year-old Hunt, who is playing at her third World Cup and lifted the trophy in 2014.

“We were a bit gutted we didn’t have more running rugby and we didn’t get the crowd on their feet like we know we can do.

“But we were buzzing with the performance, buzzing with the test and really happy with the way we came through it.”

Full-back Ellie Kildunne is set to miss the last-eight showdown with the Scots after sustaining a head injury against Australia, while prop Hannah Botterman will be assessed, having left the field due to back spasms.

Hunt is confident England have sufficient squad depth to cope without 2024 world player of the year Kildunne.

Ellie Kildunne is set to miss the quarter-final against Scotland (Ben Whitley/PA).

Helena Rowland came off the bench to replace her on the south coast, while Emma Sing is the obvious choice to fill the number 15 jersey.

“I’m just surprised that her hair didn’t soften that bounce off the floor,” joked Hunt when asked about Kildunne.

“She’ll be all right, we’ll look after her and make sure she’s OK. We’ve got incredible squad depth, so if she is out then Emma Sing steps in, who is the person who’s beaten the most defenders ever in the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby).

“We’re really blessed with the squad that we’ve got. Obviously we want Ells to be OK and I’m sure she will be.”