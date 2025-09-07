Germany see off Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying

Isaac Price’s wonderful volley was not enough for Northern Ireland as second-half goals from Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz earned Germany a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win to ease the pressure on Julian Nagelsmann.

Price’s 34th-minute volley from a corner cancelled out an early goal from Serge Gnabry and gave Northern Ireland hope of getting taking a point to add to their opening Group A victory over Luxembourg.

But though Northern Ireland left Cologne defeated, for long spells they were the ones causing Germany problems in a performance that can serve as another marker for this young side.

Tomas Rigo scored in the 90th minute as Slovakia dodged a banana skin away to Luxembourg, the Stoke midfielder’s goal earning a 1-0 win as his side built on their famous win over Germany on Thursday to remain top.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as European champions Spain maintained their 100 per cent start to qualifying with an emphatic 6-0 win in Turkey.

Pedri got on the scoresheet twice and Ferran Torres also found the net in a blistering display by Luis De La Fuente’s side in Sunday’s Group E encounter in Konya.

Victory could have been even more convincing but for a number of saves by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who was kept busy throughout.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored as Georgia beat Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi to revive their qualification hopes.

Further goals from Luka Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze ensured Willy Sagnol’s side put behind them Thursday’s defeat at home to Turkey to climb to second in Group E.

The Netherlands survived a scare in Kaunas after Lithuania fought back from 2-0 down late in the first half before Ronald Koeman’s side eventually triumphed 3-2.

Memphis Depay had become his country’s all-time leading scorer with the opening goal before Quinten Timber doubled the lead, but the home side stunned the visitors with goals from Edvinas Girdvainis and Torino’s Gvidas Gineitis.

At that stage the Netherlands were set to drop to second in Group G before Depay capped a memorable night for him personally with a 63rd-minute winner.

Poland sit just behind the group leaders after Matt Cash scored his second goal in two games to help his team to a 3-1 win at home to Finland, Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kaminski also scoring to seal the victory. Benjamin Kallman scored Finland’s late consolation.

Kevin De Bruyne score twice as Belgium thumped Kazakhstan 6-0 to climb above Wales in Group J, with his former Manchester City team-mate Jeremy Doku also chipping in with a brace.

Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier added goals to ensure their side maintained their strong position with a game in hand.

Craig Bellamy’s side are now third in the group after North Macedonia’s 5-0 win over Lichtenstein sent them top.