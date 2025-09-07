England boss Thomas Tuchel has no doubts about Harry Kane ahead of World Cup

Thomas Tuchel has no doubts about Harry Kane and is waiting to see who “catches fire” as the England boss considers his attacking options for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old moved level on 108 caps with Bobby Moore in Saturday’s 2-0 qualification win against Andorra.

Ineffective Kane only had two shots and 12 touches against the microstate at Villa Park, but Tuchel had no concerns about the Bayern Munich sharpshooter.

“I think like always in the beginning of the season, for every player, you just try to find your rhythm and it’s getting there,” the England manager said.

“He scored already four or five goals for Bayern, so he’s there. There’s no doubts about him.”

Kane played the duration of Saturday’s game and is set captain the side again in Tuesday’s crunch Group K clash against Serbia in Belgrade.

Ollie Watkins is the only other out-and-out striker in the squad, with Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke overlooked for September’s internationals.

Asked if England had enough number nine options, Tuchel said: “Yes, we have a lot of options.

“We have Ollie, we have Harry, Marcus (Rashford) can play there, Jarrod Bowen can play there, Anthony Gordon played there for Newcastle. I think so.

“Phil Foden can play in the nine, Morgan Rogers can play in the nine. Let’s see who catches form and catches fire in the Premier League, or wherever and starts scoring. But yes we have enough firepower there.”