Braxton Sorensen-McGee scores hat-trick as World Cup holders NZ thrash Ireland

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored a hat-trick as World Cup holders New Zealand claimed top spot in Pool C with a crushing 40-0 victory over Ireland in Brighton.

The 18-year-old wing capped a fine team move to help the Black Ferns establish a 19-0 half-time advantage at the Amex Stadium following finishes from Stacey Waaka and Chryss Viliko.

Sorensen-McGee stretched her side’s lead in the 58th minute and then completed her treble with a late, diving effort to take her tournament tally to six, prior to Maia Joseph adding a sixth try at the death.

Ireland, who progress as runners-up and will face the winners of Pool D in the quarter-finals, had considerable support among a crowd of 30,017 but faded from a fast start and could not break down a dogged opposition defence.

Ireland’s Stacey Flood leaves the field after sustaining an injury (Ben Whitley/PA)

A difficult outing for the Irish was compounded by full-back Stacey Flood leaving the field in a protective boot and centre Eve Higgins being forced off for a head injury assessment.

Ireland began the day as the only side in world rugby to hold a winning record against the Black Ferns after moving 2-1 ahead with a 29-27 success in last year’s WXV1 tournament in Canada.

Scott Bemand’s side defiantly stared down their opponents following a spine-tingling Haka before racing out of the blocks to pin New Zealand back in their own 22.

Yet the underdogs were unable to capitalise on the promising early territory and, shortly after referee Hollie Davidson briefly paused play for the 3pm test of the Emergency Alert system, Waaka burst clear to cross on the right.

Renee Holmes nailed a tricky touchline conversion but was charged down on her next attempt when Beibhinn Parsons kicked the ball off the tee after prop Viliko powered over for New Zealand’s second try.

Ireland head coach Bemand was eager to maintain momentum following wins over Japan and Spain and had urged his side to “create some problems” for the reigning champions.

However, hopes of a springing a major upset suffered two further setbacks before the interval, with Flood suffering an apparent ankle injury before Sorensen-McGee slalomed down the right to finish a fine team try.

Ireland resumed with renewed purpose and almost made a dent on the scoreboard when Dannah O’Brien’s kick bounced agonisingly over the dead ball line with Amee-Leigh Costigan in pursuit.

New Zealand players salute the fans after the match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A superb offload from Waaka then sent Sorensen-McGee over for her second of the afternoon as quick ball from New Zealand caused further problems.

Roared on by a sizeable contingent of travelling fans, Ireland pushed hard for a consolation but were repeatedly thwarted by some formidable defending from the aggressive Black Ferns.

New Zealand full-back Holmes, who landed five of her six conversion attempts, was denied a breakaway try six minutes from time due to Higgins being caught in the head by the knee of Ayesha Leti-I’iga – and subsequently departing – after she fumbled the loose ball.

But the dominant Black Ferns were not finished.

Sorensen-McGee added to Ireland’s misery a minute from time to move level with Canada’s Julia Schell at the top of the competition’s try-scoring charts before replacement Joseph crossed in the opposite corner moments later.