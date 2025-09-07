Adam Idah believes he can ‘make a difference’ after late equaliser

Adam Idah is hoping he has persuaded Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson he has a major role to play in World Cup qualification after coming off the bench to avert an early disaster.

Ireland were within minutes of launching their Group F campaign with a damaging 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Hungary on Saturday evening when substitute Idah headed them level to snatch a point.

Hallgrimsson’s men had been trailing 2-0 after just 15 minutes at the Aviva Stadium, but headed for Armenia on Sunday in positive mood and with their saviour having staked his claim for a start in Yerevan.

Idah, who endured a difficult conclusion to his time at Celtic before making a summer move to Swansea, said: “I want to play as many games as I can.

“If I can’t, that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to come on and make a difference and prove to the manager why I should be playing the games. If he doesn’t start me, then I’ve got to keep coming on and trying to do that.

“It’s a team game. We want to win as many games as possible. We want to go to the World Cup. However I can help, I’m happy to do so.”

Ireland’s hopes of opening their account with victory over a side ranked 22 places above them by FIFA looked forlorn when they conceded to Barnabas Varga inside two minutes and then Roland Sallai 13 minutes later.

Evan Ferguson’s first goal for club or country since March gave them hope and Sallai’s 52nd-minute dismissal for a crude challenge on Dara O’Shea boosted it further.

But it was not until the third minute of stoppage time that 24-year-old Idah rose to power home Ryan Manning’s cross and raise the roof at the Aviva.

He said: “It’s a bit of a strange one, mixed emotions. It’s obviously great to score for Ireland and to get such an important goal, but at the same time, I want to win the game regardless if I score or someone else.

“We just want to win the game. It’s a bit of a strange one.”

If Ireland’s resilience was commendable, their early capitulation was worrying for Hallgrimsson, whose efforts to make his team more difficult to beat counted for little during the opening quarter of an hour.

Idah said: “The first half was a poor first half. To go 2-0 down quite early on was tough.

“We looked to come back in the second half and turn it around, and I think the most disappointing part is we had all the chances and couldn’t put it to bed.

“I know we got the draw, but I think we’ve got a home game with the crowd behind you, they’re down to 10 – man, you’ve got to take advantage.”