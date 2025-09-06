Scunthorpe v Wealdstone abandoned in added time after Daniel Nkrumah injury

Scunthorpe’s Enterprise National League clash with Wealdstone was abandoned deep into added time following an injury to visiting striker Daniel Nkrumah.

The home side led 2-1 when Nkrumah sustained the injury and was stretchered from the field following a lengthy delay for treatment.

The visiting players appeared to follow Nkrumah off the pitch, and both clubs confirmed on social media that the game had been abandoned.

Enzio Boldewijn had given Wealdstone a sixth minute lead but Alfie Beestin’s brilliant left-foot volley hauled the Iron level just past the half-hour mark.

Danny Whitehall headed Scunthorpe into the lead just before the break and Cal Roberts had a good chance to make the game safe before the added time injury to Nkrumah.