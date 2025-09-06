Luke Littler overcomes disrupted build-up to beat Cameron Menzies at Czech Open

Luke Littler overcame a testing build-up to get his Czech Open campaign off to a flying start with a confident 6-2 win over Cameron Menzies in Prague.

On Friday evening, Littler had taken to social media to hit out at “bad behaviour” from a fan who grabbed him when he was posing for pictures after a late-night arrival at his hotel.

The world champion, though, showed little signs of being put off his game when he headlined Saturday’s late session at the PVA Expo, soon building a 3-0 lead having broken Menzies’ throw in the second leg.

Littler’s pace dropped after Menzies had got on the board with a hold, but another clinical break in the eighth leg swiftly wrapped up victory as the 18-year-old looks to land back-to-back European Tour titles following his Flanders Darts Trophy success last week.

World number one Luke Humphries began his Czech Open title defence with a scrappy 6-4 win over Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode as both men struggled on doubles.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen whitewashed Mike De Decker 6-0 to charge into Finals Day with a stunning 112.73 match average and a top finish of 154.

Michael van Gerwen produced a stunning display with a match average of just over 112 (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Wade landed five maximums and hit 75 per cent on checkouts as he beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3.

Rob Cross, winner at Alexandra Palace in 2018, had opened the evening session with an impressive 6-1 win over Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

Welshman Gerwyn Price, another of the former world champions in action, coasted past Germany’s Niko Springer 6-2.

World number four Steven Bunting beat Kevin Doets 6-4 to also reach the last 16 and Saturday’s late match saw Josh Rock come through 6-2 against William O’Connor.

In the afternoon session, Dutchman Wessel Nijman had edged out ninth seed Damon Heta in a last-leg decider.

Two-time world champion Peter Wright was a 6-2 winner over Slovenia’s Benjamin Pratnemer, while Ryan Searle averaged 102.55 in his 6-4 defeat of Dave Chisnall.

There were also second-round wins for Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith, Jermaine Wattimena, Martin Schindler and Dutchman Gian van Veen, who will next face Littler.