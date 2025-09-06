Lando Norris fastest again for McLaren in Italian Grand Prix final practice

Lando Norris finished fastest again in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris, who topped the timesheets in Friday’s second session in Monza, led the way in the concluding running prior to qualifying.

The British driver saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds at the Temple of Speed, with championship rival Oscar Piastri third, 0.165 sec back.

British driver Lando Norris finished fastest for McLaren in final practice (David Davies/PA)

However, Norris was quickest in all three practice sessions in Zandvoort last week and was unable to prevent Piastri – who he trails by 34 points in the championship standings – from taking pole position.

World champion Max Verstappen took fourth spot, 0.167 sec behind Norris, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and Gabriel Bortoleto sixth in his Sauber.

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap in opening practice on his Italian GP debut for Ferrari at their home event on Friday.

But the 40-year-old, who will serve a five-place grid drop on Sunday, was only seventh on Saturday, 0.267 sec off the pace.

He said over the radio that he needed “more juice” and “more speed”.

Qualifying to determine the grid for Sunday’s main event will take place at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).