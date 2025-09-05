Wayne Rooney says ‘nonsense’ games make watching England ‘boring’

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney finds watching the national team in “nonsense” games boring and believes it puts head coach Thomas Tuchel in a no-win situation.

The German’s first three competitive matches have seen wins over Albania (2-0), Latvia (3-0) and Andorra (1-0) in World Cup qualifiers but Rooney has not found it entertaining to watch.

“Watching England now and some of the games you know they’re going to win, it’s a bit boring,” he told The Wayne Rooney Show.

Wayne Rooney has some sympathy for England head coach Thomas Tuchel when it comes to qualifying matches (Nick Potts/PA)

“The last few games, it was against Andorra or something like that. It was painful. Obviously getting into the tournament, that’s when you enjoy it.

“(I feel) sorry for Thomas Tuchel because he probably wants a decent game where he can go and show what he can do. It’s a no-win (situation) really.

“He’s a top manager and I know he’s maybe got a little bit of stick about the way that England played – those games are just nonsense really.

“You turn up and you just know England’s going to win the game. It’s 10 men sat behind the ball and you’ve got to break them down, which is not easy against any team.”

