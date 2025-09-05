Rory McIlroy ready to chase down leaders after second-round charge at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy moved into contention and almost produced a stunning finish as Joakim Lagergren held the second-round lead at the Amgen Irish Open.

McIlroy, who won the event when it was held at the same venue in 2016, fired a second-round 66 to reach seven under par – five behind Lagergren, who at 12 under was one ahead of France’s Adrien Saddier.

The world number two had six birdies on a blemish-free card, though the last was almost an albatross as his approach to the par-five 18th pitched two feet short of the hole before spinning back to leave an eight-foot eagle putt which he missed.

McIlroy said: “I couldn’t believe how far it came back. It looked like I nearly flew it into the hole.

“Overall, I’m really pleased with the day’s work and it keeps me within touching distance going into the weekend. Obviously the two boys are a little bit ahead of the rest of the pack, but I feel like I’m close enough, if I do have a good weekend, to chase them down.”

Lagergren produced a stunning 10-under-par 62 with nine birdies, an eagle at the 18th and just one bogey on his penultimate hole, the eighth.

The Swede holds the course record on the K Club’s South Course, a 63 at last year’s Irish Challenge, and while this effort on the North Course did not emulate that feat – Darren Clarke shot a 60 in the 1999 European Open – Lagergren said: “Ireland is treating me well.”

McIlroy was joined in third by first-round co-leader Thorbjorn Olesen, New Zealander Daniel Hillier and Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton was in a large group a shot further back on six under, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry four under after also narrowly missing out on a closing eagle.