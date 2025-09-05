John Stones withdraws from England squad due to injury

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed defender John Stones has withdrawn from the England squad through injury.

The 31-year-old was selected for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Stones has not added to his 83 caps since last October and his first camp under Tuchel has come to a premature end.

John Stones had been involved under Thomas Tuchel for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

The England boss said: “Unfortunately, John Stones just left. He came with minor issues, muscular issues, to camp and didn’t progress as we thought and hoped he would.

“So, he left camp this morning (Friday) because we will not take the risk. Everyone else is available.”

Tuchel confirmed captain Harry Kane will lead the line for England as he names a strong line-up for the qualifier against Andorra.