Hampshire sweep aside Durham to reach Vitality Blast semi-finals

Hampshire Hawks eased into the semi-finals of the Vitality Blast as Durham were beaten by 26 runs at the Riverside.

Durham never looked like overhauling Hampshire’s formidable 221 for eight and fell well short despite Ollie Robinson’s unbeaten 60 from 33 deliveries.

Hampshire, who have won this competition three times, with their last triumph coming in 2022, appeared on course for a massive 250 after an early onslaught from Toby Albert and Chris Lynn.

The pair smashed 90 from six overs and took the score to 112 when Lynn, 51 from 27 balls, fell to Nathan Sowter, the leg-spinner maintaining his competition average of a wicket per game.

Albert departed in the next over having made 68 from 37 balls – hitting seven fours and four sixes – but James Vince and Hilton Cartwright ensured there would be no mid-innings wobble.

Skipper Vince struck 27 from 19 balls and Cartwright, despite the late fall of wickets, cracked 61 from 31 for the Hawks to post a challenging target.

Durham reached 50 in the sixth over but batters failing to build on promising starts hurt them.

David Bedingham offered a legside catch off Scott Currie for 22 and skipper Alex Lees went for 26 after also picking out a fielder.

Colin Ackermann was run out by a brilliant Chris Wood throw from behind the wicket.

Durham’s race was run after the departure of Ben Raine left them 110 for five in the 11th over, with Robinson dragging them towards respectability.

Benny Howell finished with two for 28 as Durham ended on 195 for six and Hampshire booked a record 11th finals day.