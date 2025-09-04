Sinead Peach could miss rest of the season for alleged X-rated rant at official

York captain Sinead Peach could miss the rest of the season after being hit with a potential six-match ban for her alleged X-rated jibe at the referee during Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Super League loss at St Helens.

Peach appeared to ask official Oliver Salmon: “Which one are you s****ing?” after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the final minutes of the hosts’ 18-8 win, resulting in an immediate red card.

Peach has been issued a Grade E charge – which carries a minimum six-match penalty – for “other contrary behaviour”, and automatically referred to a tribunal next Tuesday, where she will be able to plead her case.

Peach, right, has led York to two successive Grand Final wins (Richard Sellers/PA)

In a clip from the match, which was broadcast live on The Sportsman’s Youtube channel and subsequently went viral on social media, Salmon can clearly be heard telling Peach: “I’m not having you saying, “Which one are you s****ing?”.

Peach, 27, has led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024, but she faces missing out completely on the 2025 post-season if the sanction is upheld at next week’s tribunal.

York were not immediately available for comment on whether Peach will appeal the sanction. The tribunal could conceivably either downgrade charge, resulting in a shorter ban, or extend it beyond six matches.

Sinead Peach was sent off in last week’s defeat at St Helens (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a statement issued last week, York chairman Clint Goodchild said Peach has shown “genuine remorse” for her comment, “and understands the serious nature of the situation.”

Goodchild added: “As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s longstanding positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.”