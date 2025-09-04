Elliot Anderson hopes Nuno Espirito Santo still at Nottingham Forest on return

Elliot Anderson is hoping Nuno Espirito Santo is still in charge of Nottingham Forest when he returns from England duty.

Anderson is enjoying his first taste of senior international football having been called up for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after helping the Under-21s to Euros glory in the summer.

He comes from a club in the midst of civil unrest as Nuno is set for peace talks with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis during the current international break.

Nuno Espirito Santo is set for peace talks with Nottingham Forest’s owner (John Walton/PA)

The Portuguese admitted his bond with the Greek businessman deteriorated amid a similarly terse relationship with new head of football Edu Gaspar.

Anderson’s full focus is on cementing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad but hopes Nuno will still have a job when his attention turns back to club matters.

“Yeah definitely,” Anderson said when asked if he hoped Nuno would still be boss.

“He’s been really good for me. I feel he’s given me the freedom to go out and do what I do. He just believes in me, which is the main thing.

“He has said ‘go out and play the way you train’, which has really helped me. Freedom in the team has given me the platform to do well.

“Right now I’m just focusing on this camp and doing my best here and then when I get back to my club I’ll be focused on my club.”

Anderson is enjoying his football at the City Ground (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anderson is hoping to become the latest of the famed Wallsend Boys Club alumni to play for England, following in the footsteps of Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, Peter Beardsley and Michael Carrick.

Anderson played in the same team as Gascoigne’s nephew so got some special attention from the former England maestro.

“His nephew, I think it was, played for my team throughout the ages so I sort of got to speak to him a few times through my upbringing, so that was good,” Anderson added.

“Him being an England legend and everything and just being able to speak to him and and sort of learn the game from him was, I probably didn’t realise it at the time, but now it’s an incredible thing really.

“I am very proud. It’s a top boys club up in the north east and I think you can see all the professional footballers who have come through Wallsend.

“For a while there hasn’t really been another player to make England, it’s a really proud moment and I’m just hoping I get that cap.”

Anderson won the Euros with England’s Under-21 side earlier this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anderson’s career has soared since leaving Newcastle for Forest last summer in a transfer which was effectively for PSR purposes.

But the 22-year-old is thankful for how it worked out.

“Definitely, it was sort of a tough move at the time, but I think ultimately I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now if I didn’t make the move,” he admitted.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone and believe in yourself, which is sort of what I’ve done.

“I believed I was ready to go and play in the Premier League every week.

“I don’t think I would be in this position now if I didn’t do it.”