Amanda Anisimova avenges Wimbledon humiliation to reach US Open semi-finals

Amanda Anisimova found redemption in New York after confronting her Wimbledon final humiliation head on.

Fifty-three days after she became the first woman in more than a century to lose a Wimbledon final 6-0 6-0, Anisimova came up with the perfect response by beating her conqueror Iga Swiatek in the US Open quarter-finals.

And Anisimova revealed she prepared for the 6-4 6-3 victory by watching a replay of the SW19 clash, saying: “Nobody told me to, but I watched it back, as painful as it was, just to see what I can avoid or what went wrong.

“Then after I had to watch some good highlights to remove that from my brain. It’s just kind of a freak thing that happened.

“Today was definitely different than any other match here or that I’ve played ever because of the circumstances.

“But I think that I was really trying to go in with the right mindset, especially the last 24 hours, really preparing myself more mentally than physically for today. I’m really pleased with the way I was able to go into it and perform.

“It’s the farthest I’ve gone by far at the US Open, and it’s extremely special. Today is definitely the most meaningful victory I’ve had in my life.”

Asked what she learned from rewatching the final, she said with a laugh: “That I was slow as hell. But it happens. I’m a human, and some people just freeze sometimes. I was also exhausted.”

Iga Swiatek looks frustrated (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Dropping serve in the opening game, extending Swiatek’s run against her to 13 games, was just what Anisimova and the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd did not want.

But the American hit back straight away to break the sequence and settled into the contest well, her powerful groundstrokes rushing Swiatek.

The Pole has been the form player of the summer in the women’s game, following up her Wimbledon win by lifting the trophy at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, and she had been strongly fancied to claim her second title here.

Swiatek impressively fought off the danger after a double fault had handed Anisimova a break point at 4-3 but she could not do the same two games later, sending a forehand flying several feet long to give her opponent the set.

Swiatek headed off court for a bathroom break and made a strong start to the second set but Anisimova kept swinging and wrestled the momentum back with a run of three games in a row.

The pressure began to increase on Swiatek and it told at 3-4 when she double-faulted on break point.

Anisimova quickly moved to 40-0, then the nerves kicked in and two match points came and went, but this time the tennis gods were smiling on her as a final forehand dribbled off the tape and over the net.

The 24-year-old took eight months away from tennis in 2023 for mental health reasons, and credited that break with helping her handle the Wimbledon defeat.

“Losing like that in a grand slam final, I think I would have maybe blamed myself more or held on to guilt for a longer amount of time (before),” she said.

Amanda Anisimova used her power to great effect (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“Truly, the most that I felt bad was for the people that had come to watch that day. I know it was really, really quick. That was at the top of my mind in a way just because I know how much people pay for those tickets and are excited to see Wimbledon.

“But, at the end of the day, to me it was just tennis. I’m living out my dreams, and I’m in a really good place in my life. I’m happy every single day, which I really wasn’t a couple of years ago. I was going through a lot, and every single day was kind of a sh***y day for me.”

Swiatek rued a bad serving day and insisted there had been no sense of complacency after Wimbledon, saying: “It didn’t really matter for me. I think everybody knows how Amanda can play.

“She didn’t play well in Wimbledon, but it’s not like she’s always going to do the same mistakes or feel the same. I know that she’s a good player. She can play great tennis. So I was ready for a tough match.

“She moved better, she played better. Everything was different. In tennis, you will get heartbreaking losses, and you don’t have another option. You just have to move on and try to play good next time.”

Anisimova will face Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals, after the Japanese star surged past Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-6 (3).