Wales boss Craig Bellamy says he is ‘not a fan’ of Kazakhstan’s artificial pitch

Craig Bellamy says he does not understand why Wales are playing their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on an artificial pitch.

The Astana Arena was opened in July 2009 at a cost of 185 million US dollars and the 30,000-capacity venue is used to hosting major club and international football matches as Kazakhstan’s biggest stadium.

Although the stadium has a retractable roof, artificial turf was installed to protect the pitch against the harsh Kazakh winter.

Firemen water the artificial pitch at the Astana Arena before an international match (Adam Davy/PA)

The surface has passed the ‘FIFA 2 Star test’ to ensure artificial turf meets professional, international standards – but Bellamy insists Wales should be playing on a conventional grass surface.

“We’re not exposed to it, we don’t play on it, I’m not a fan of it,” Wales manager Bellamy said ahead of Thursday’s Group J qualifier in Astana.

“I have to be completely honest, I don’t see the need for nations (to have artificial pitches).

“Lower level? Completely, when you can’t maintain the pitch with the finances.

“But I feel top level, like we have in our countries (should have grass pitches). One or two do abroad, even in Belgium, but this is different.”

Despite his criticism of the game being played on an artificial pitch, Bellamy says he does not know whether Kazakhstan’s familiarity with the surface benefits them.

He said: “I don’t know (about an advantage). The ball still moves. For me, it’s more what it takes out of your legs after the game.

“Grass, you got a tackle, your legs move, and there (artificial) it sticks, impact hits, you don’t rotate.

Daniel James, centre, takes on Kazakhstan defenders during Wales’ 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory at Cardiff in March (Nick Potts/PA)

“On that, it sticks a lot more, so you’ll feel your ankles more. I anticipate more after what it’s going to take out of our legs and joints, than actually what it’s going to impact on the game. Some players actually quite like it.”

The pitch has further complicated a taxing logistical trip for Wales players and staff.

Bellamy’s squad travelled 3,000 miles to Central Asia on Tuesday and are now four hours ahead of British Summer Time.

“If this would have been my first game this time last year it would have been a really difficult one,” said Bellamy.

“But we knew it was coming up and what we’re up against.

“This is a difficult trip, so it should be – we want to qualify for a major tournament.

“If we get the result we’re looking for it will give us a good opportunity to keep progressing.”

Wales, who beat Kazakhstan 3-1 at home in March but lost their last qualifier 4-3 away to Belgium, have seven points from four games.

North Macedonia top the group on eight points, while Belgium are on four with two games in hand.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.