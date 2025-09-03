Venus Williams bows out of US Open doubles after memorable win

Venus Williams’ memorable US Open doubles run came to an end with a quarter-final loss at Flushing Meadows.

The 45-year-old’s partnership with Canadian Leylah Fernandez had drawn packed crowds in the first three rounds, and it was the same against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Townsend has been a fan favourite this year, too, thanks to her headline-grabbing run in singles, but there was no doubting which American had the overwhelming support here.

The cheers made little difference to the result with Townsend and Siniakova showing their class in a 6-1 6-2 victory.

Williams, who again had to make do with sister Serena supporting from afar, waved to all sides of Louis Armstrong Stadium as she made her exit and, if it is to be her final US Open appearance, she will take fond memories with her – but thoughts of finally hanging up the racket appear to be far from her mind.

“I think after this tournament I can really see where I want to improve, what I can work on,” said Williams.

“I think that it’s all great feedback. But I had a lot of chances to play a lot of matches here, which is what I would desperately need to get better. I saw myself improving so much with every match I was playing. In a lot of ways, we just ran out of time.

Venus Williams hugs Taylor Townsend (Heather Khalifa/AP)

“I wish I could have played better today for Leylah. I blame myself for a lot of it. I just wasn’t there. We played a great team. They have been playing together for years. They’ve had a lot of success. They just had a little bit more time to pull it all together than we did.”

Williams has not played outside the United States for two years and has made no secret of the fact she does not want to travel, so it appears unlikely she would play again until the spring.

Asked what her on-court future might hold, she said: “I was so focused on this tournament here. I really felt like we had a chance to continue to play into the tournament.

“So I haven’t given that any thought. I do have commitments, places I said I’d be, people expecting me to be there the next few weeks. So I have to go and show up.

“If there is opportunity for me to play, then hopefully I can get back somewhere this year. I just don’t know.”