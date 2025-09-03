Ruben Loftus-Cheek hopes versatility can win him World Cup place with England

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek hopes his versatility can help take him to the World Cup after earning an England recall.

The 29-year-old was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s squad for forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton suffered a groin injury.

He returns to the fold for the first time in six years, with his last call-up coming in March 2019, but has the advantage of knowing Tuchel from their days together at Chelsea.

Tuchel used Loftus-Cheek as a right wing-back, central midfielder and central defender and that could stand him in good stead for next summer’s World Cup.

“He knows I’m able to play different positions,” Loftus-Cheek said. “Since I’ve been at Milan I played a lot higher, closer to the striker to get goals and help the team in the final third.

“But under Thomas I played a lot more deeper, so I’m able to do that.

“And of course, with things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is kind of a good thing.

“So when it comes to that I’m happy to play anywhere, feeling for the team, to do my best in any position.

“I remember when he came into Chelsea, he came to me and spoke to me about playing right wing-back. I said, ‘No, no, no’. But I played there anyway!

“I played many positions under him. He valued my physicality, so I’m used to working under him. He’s a very intelligent guy and manager. He knows the game so well, so hopefully we can do well under him.”

Loftus-Cheek, left, worked under Tuchel at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Loftus-Cheek could have been forgiven for thinking his England days were over, with his career stalling after suffering a serious Achilles injury in a post-season friendly in the summer of 2019.

He was expecting a quiet international break and was enjoying some quality time with his mum when he got the call that he was making a return.

“I was notified before the weekend that I was kind of what England are thinking about so be ready, but I wasn’t in the first squad,” he added. “With Milan, we played Friday so I had a couple of days to come back and see my family, so I was in England anyway then I got the call that I would be coming to join the squad, it was a nice feeling.

“I was actually seeing my mum, I was at my mum’s house, it was a good feeling.”