Massive honour – Gregor Townsend extends Scotland deal through to 2027 World Cup

Gregor Townsend is relishing the challenge ahead after extending his contract as Scotland head coach through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Already the national team’s longest-serving coach of the professional era after being appointed in the summer of 2017, Townsend will have been in the role more than a decade by the time he leads the Scots to his third global showpiece in Australia in just over two years.

The former stand-off’s previous contract was due to expire after next year’s Six Nations – and there had been some doubt about whether he would be retained after drawing criticism in some quarters following back-to-back fourth-placed finishes in the championship and successive pool-stage exits at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

However, the 52-year-old – who had been linked with other positions recently, most notably the director of rugby role at Newcastle Red Bulls – is looking forward to remaining in the role.

“Being the Scotland head coach is a massive honour for me personally, a true privilege,” Townsend said on the Scottish Rugby website.

“The opportunity to coach my country at another Rugby World Cup is exciting and I am hugely motivated to help the team perform to its potential.

“Over recent years I have been really encouraged by the progress the team has made and the depth we have built in a number of positions.

There had been doubt about Townsend’s future (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The experiences from our summer tour and also the (British and Irish) Lions tour will add an extra layer to our group. Having 12 players out on the Lions tour was tremendous for Scottish rugby and the players.

“It is going to be an exciting build-up period to the World Cup with the potential of a new competition for our summer and autumn fixtures in 2026 as well as two Six Nations Championships for us to attack.

“And this November we have a cracking run of home fixtures, which will include celebrating the centenary of our national stadium when we take on New Zealand. This occasion will underline the importance we place on connection to our supporters and our history.”

Scottish Rugby performance director David Nucifora is in no doubt there is more to come from Townsend’s squad.

“He (Townsend) has built an impressive squad with increased depth across a number of positions that is now coming into its prime regarding international experience,” Nucifora said.

“We are excited about what is to come from the men’s national team in the coming years and Gregor is the best person to take them forward.”

Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson added: “We have an exciting group of players which Gregor has nurtured, and I believe he is the right man to drive us forward, with full support of the Scottish Rugby Limited Board.”