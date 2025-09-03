Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alex de Minaur to reach last four of US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a New York fightback to beat Alex De Minaur and reach his second US Open semi-final.

De Minaur was bidding to make the last four at a grand slam for the first time at the sixth attempt and he led by a set and a break at Flushing Meadows.

But Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, responded impressively, battling to a 4-6 7-6 (7) 7-5 7-6 (4) victory in four hours and 10 minutes.

“It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match,” said Auger-Aliassime, who hit 22 aces and 51 winners overall.

“It wasn’t pretty at all times. I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here right now. It feels amazing.

“Four years ago – it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be back in the semi-finals. The biggest challenges are yet to come but that’s what I live for, that’s what I train for.”

When the Canadian reached the last four in 2021 as a 21-year-old, it appeared he was ready to build on his great promise as a teenager, but injuries and indifferent form have stalled his progress since.

Alex de Minaur leaps to hit a forehand (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Since his last slam quarter-final at the Australian Open three years ago, Auger-Aliassime had gone out in the opening round seven times, winning just a single match in New York.

But the 25-year-old’s talent remained, with a powerful serve and forehand backed up by great athleticism, and here he has once again put himself among the sport’s elite.

For much of the contest it was a question of whether Auger-Aliassime would have the patience and belief to overcome the defensive skills of De Minaur, one of tennis’ best counter-punchers.

The Australian began the better and showed he could pull off the spectacular as well with a tweener lob in the third game of the second set.

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates his victory (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

That set, which lasted almost an hour-and-a-half, was key to the outcome, with De Minaur moving 3-2 ahead but immediately pegged back.

Auger-Aliassime saved a set point in the tie-break with an ace and took his second chance when De Minaur netted a backhand.

The Canadian had both the crowd support and the momentum but the magnitude of the occasion was very evident in shaky play from both.

Auger-Aliassime needed two chances to serve out the third set, and De Minaur was then unable to take his chance to force a decider, sending the match to another tie-break.

Just putting the ball in the court was a challenge, with both men serving two double faults – they finished the match with 11 each – but Auger-Aliassime’s extra power gave him the vital edge.