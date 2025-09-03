Federico Chiesa omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Federico Chiesa has been left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad at the expense of exciting teenaged forward Rio Ngumhoa.

The 27-year-old Italy international, who has become a cult hero at Anfield despite his lack of playing time, missed the cut as only 17 homegrown players are allowed on the list.

With Liverpool having already signed the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni and Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer the British record deadline-day capture of Alexander Isak proved decisive for Chiesa.

The 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad but Federico Chiesa has not (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That is because head coach Arne Slot opted to name Ngumhoa, who only turned 17 on Friday, after the teenager impressed in pre-season and came off the bench to score a late winner at Newcastle on his Premier League debut.

Chiesa struggled for fitness and form in his maiden campaign after joining from Juventus a year ago and has managed just 29 minutes this season, although he cemented his cult status by coming off the bench to score an important late third goal in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth on the opening day.

On Tuesday Italy coach Genarro Gatuso said he spoke to Chiesa about a recall for this international break and the player told him “he did not feel ready to return, he wants to be 100 per cent”.

Slot has named a squad of 22 – each team can name a maximum of 25 on their main ‘A’ list but at least eight places must be reserved for locally-trained or homegrown players.

However, despite his age Ngumhoa does not qualify for the B list as, according to UEFA regulations, in order to qualify he had to have been eligible to play for Liverpool for two consecutive years since his 15th birthday and he was only signed from Chelsea last summer.