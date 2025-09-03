FA will not appeal against decision to clear Lucas Paqueta of spot-fixing

The Football Association has said it will not appeal against the decision by an independent commission to clear West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta of four spot-fixing charges.

The written reasons for the commission’s decisions in the case were published on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanctions in relation to two charges which were found proven – relating to an alleged failure to co-operate with the FA investigation – will be decided by the commission at the earliest opportunity, the FA said.

“The FA is committed to ensuring that the integrity of football is maintained, and full and thorough investigations will always be conducted into serious allegations of rule breaches,” the governing body said in a statement.

It had been alleged Paqueta deliberately attempted to receive a card in four Premier League games between November 2022 and August 2023, but the charges were found not proven.