Scotland coach Gregor Townsend signs new deal until end of 2027 Rugby World Cup

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has ended speculation about his future by extending his contract until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

News of the 52-year-old’s deal will be officially confirmed by Scottish Rugby at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning with chief executive Alex Williamson and performance director David Nucifora.

Already the national team’s longest-serving coach of the professional era after being appointed in the summer of 2017, Townsend will have been in the role more than a decade by the time he leads the Scots to his third World Cup in Australia in just over two years.

There had been doubt about Gregor Townsend’s future (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former Scotland stand-off’s previous contract was due to expire after next year’s Six Nations, and there had been some doubt about whether he would be retained after drawing criticism in some quarters following back-to-back fourth-placed finishes in the championship and successive pool-stage exits at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Townsend, who remained coy on his future when he last spoke publicly during the summer tour of the Pacific Islands, had been linked with other roles recently, most notably the director of rugby role at Newcastle Red Bulls.

Franco Smith, the highly-regarded Glasgow coach, was touted as a potential contender to step up and take charge of the national team if Townsend moved on.

However, the status quo is to remain, with Smith also having agreed a new contract with Warriors.