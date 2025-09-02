Ruben Loftus-Cheek set for first England call-up since 2019

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be called up to the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The PA news agency understands Loftus-Cheek is expected to join Thomas Tuchel’s group for the double-header after Adam Wharton suffered a groin injury in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 29-year-old returns to the England fold for the first time in six years, with his last call-up coming in March 2019.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action for England against the United States (Nick Potts/PA)

He has won 10 caps, the last of which was against the United States in November 2018, but is known to Tuchel having played under him at Chelsea.

Wharton limped off during the second half of Palace’s excellent win at Villa Park and boss Oliver Glasner ruled him out of the international camp during his post-match press conference.

The Football Association is set to confirm both Wharton’s withdrawal and Loftus-Cheek’s call-up this afternoon.

Marc Guehi saw his move to Liverpool fall through (David Davies/PA)

Loftus-Cheek is set to join 23 other players who are reporting for duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s Group K clash against Andorra at Villa Park and next week’s crunch clash in Belgrade against Serbia.

Tuchel pushed back the meet-up by 24 hours for any players involved in transfer deadline day experiencing “mixed emotions”.

Defender Marc Guehi was the only player affected as his protracted move to Liverpool fell through after his club Crystal Palace could not secure a replacement.