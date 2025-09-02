Jessica Pegula moves to within one match of another US Open final appearance

Jessica Pegula reached the US Open semi-finals for the second year in a row with a comfortable victory over Barbora Krejcikova.

The American fourth seed made her first grand slam final here 12 months ago, losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and she is one step away from a repeat after a 6-3 6-3 success over former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova.

Pegula had struggled prior to arriving at Flushing Meadows and put her change of mindset down to a visit to an escape room and drinks with friends following a poor practice session the week before the tournament.

She proved too solid for Krejcikova, who dramatically saved eight match points in her previous contest against Taylor Townsend but served poorly here and paid the price.

“I’ve been playing some really good tennis, just been playing very solid,” said Pegula, who is yet to drop a set and could face Sabalenka next.

“We all saw what she (Krejcikova) did against Taylor so I was happy that we’re done. It’s crazy to look now and think I’m really comfortable playing on big courts with the craziest crowds against the big players. Ten years ago I never thought I’d be good at this but I guess I am.”

Pegula made the better start, quickly moving into a 3-0 lead, and it was the same story in the second set.

Krejcikova briefly threatened a comeback when Pegula missed chances to lead 5-1 and the Czech responded with two games in a row but two double faults in the final game rather summed up her day.