Ederson’s Manchester City departure confirmed as he joins Fenerbahce

Ederson has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce following eight “amazing” years at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper leaves the Etihad Stadium having helped the club to 18 major honours during his time at the club, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

The Brazilian also won the Golden Glove award three times.

Ederson told Manchester City’s website: “I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.

“Under (head coach) Pep (Guardiola), we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.”

City have yet to officially announce the arrival of Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma, although a deal worth around 30million euros (£25.9m) was agreed with Paris St Germain on deadline day, the PA news agency understands.