Craig Bellamy: Wrexham’s story can make Wales a stronger footballing nation

Craig Bellamy admits to being “captivated” by Wrexham’s story and believes the influence of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will benefit the Wales national side.

Wrexham signed Wales internationals Danny Ward, Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead in the summer transfer window after going up to the Sky Bet Championship following three successive promotions.

Ward and Broadhead are expected to miss Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan with injury.

But should Moore play in Astana he would become the first Wrexham player to represent Wales since Steve Evans in 2008 when the Red Dragons were a non-league club.

“I think we’re all captivated by the journey of Wrexham,” Wales manager Bellamy said about the club’s rise since Reynolds and Mac bought the then-National League club in February 2021.

“It’s been amazing for Welsh football and hopefully now in a number of years we’ll see young players coming through.

“Surely, whether it’s Swansea, Newport, Cardiff, Wrexham, the better they do the better chance we have of being a stronger nation in football.”

Moore has made a big impact since arriving from Sheffield United, with four goals in five games for Phil Parkinson’s side.

The 6ft 5in striker was on target again on Saturday as Wrexham claimed their first Championship victory by winning 2-0 at Millwall.

Bellamy said: “There isn’t similarities to how I play to how Wrexham play. It’s different ways, no right or wrong way for this.

“But the way Wrexham play will definitely suit Kieffer. I feel that when I’ve watched him play for Wrexham.

“It will be nice for Broady (Broadhead) to get a consistent run of playing week in, week out.

Nathan Broadhead also joined Wrexham this summer (Cody Froggatt/PA)

“With the fee Wrexham paid it looks like he will get that, and that leaves me really excited because I believe there’s a really good footballer there.

“He has the benchmarks, the intensity, to really flourish there.

“Wardy had a tricky spell last year (at Leicester) and came through it mentally as well.

“I’m delighted to see him playing for Wrexham as it’s his club.”

Moore says he is “loving” life at Wrexham after watching their climb through the divisions of English football.

Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in five games since joining Wrexham (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I’ve been following it all the way, it’s been a monumental rise and now to be part of it is incredible.

“I’ve been loving every bit of it and it (the Welsh connection) can only be a positive thing.

“It’s about creating partnerships and me and Broady playing up front at Wrexham now can only help.”