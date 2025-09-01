Venus Williams calls on sister Serena to be courtside at US Open match

Venus Williams wants sister Serena courtside for her US Open quarter-final.

The 45-year-old is rolling back the years in New York alongside new doubles partner Leylah Fernandez, with the pair moving through to the last eight with a 6-3 6-4 victory over 12th seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai.

It is Venus’ deepest run at a major tournament since she reached the singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2017, while her last doubles quarter-final was alongside sister Serena at Wimbledon the previous year, when they won the most recent of their 14 titles.

Serena posted a video on TikTok after the pair’s second-round victory showing her smiling through gritted teeth, accompanied by the message: “When you see your sister @Venus Williams has a new doubles partner @leylahanniefernandez and you are really happy she’s winning with someone else.”

Venus sent a message back to her sister to wild cheers on Louis Armstrong Stadium, saying: “I think she had a very funny TikTok. She’s so happy for Leylah and I, she’s giving us advice. We need her in the box so my message is, ‘Serena, you need to show up’.”

After the success of the US Open’s star-studded mixed doubles event, Williams’ run is putting the women’s doubles centre stage as well.

And, if she and Fernandez can maintain the same form, there is no reason they cannot go further.